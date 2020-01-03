Aston Villa suffer double injury blow

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been ruled out for the rest of the season

London (AFP)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Wesley have been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Record signing Wesley and Heaton were injured during the New Year's Day 2-1 win at Burnley.

It has since been confirmed that both players have suffered knee ligament damage and Heaton appears certain to miss England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Heaton, 33, and Wesley were both in their first seasons as Aston Villa players following their summer arrivals from Burnley and Club Brugge.

Wesley 23, has scored six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions and earned himself a call-up to the Brazil squad.

Villa boss Dean Smith will hold transfer talks with chief executive Christian Purslow after losing the players.

"We've got business planned, that'll continue, I'm sitting down tonight with Christian and (sporting director) Suso to see what this changes for us. It'll hasten what we do in the market," said Smith, ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round trip to Fulham.

"The recruitment side won't change from what we were looking at before."

Villa are currently 17th in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

