Fired Dallas Stars coach Montgomery enters alcohol rehab

Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Friday he was being treated for alcohol abuse and has entered a rehab program after being fired last month by the NHL team

Montgomery, a 50-year-old Canadian who played 122 NHL games from 1993-2003, guided the Stars into the 2019 playoffs in his only full season in charge before being axed last month for what the club called "unprofessional conduct."

"Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars was a wake-up call," Montgomery said in a statement. "It was also the appropriate call. I let the team's front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I left my wife and family down.

"The team's decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help."

Montgomery, replaced by Rick Bowness, went 60-43 with 10 over-time losses as Stars coach, including a 17-11-3 start this season. The Stars lost to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis in the second round of last year's playoffs.

