Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children's party

British popstar Rod Stewart, pictured here in 2017, has been arrested for assault in the US

Miami (AFP)

British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.

The 74-year-old singer of "Maggie May" was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year's Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children's section of the resort, according to US media on Friday.

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.

The ex-singer of the Faces -- recognizable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair -- was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.

He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on February 5.

