Monaco send Nigerian striker Onyekuru on loan to Galatasaray

Monaco's Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru (R) is returning for a second loan spell at Galatasaray

Monaco (AFP)

Monaco's exciting young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru is to spend the rest of the season on loan at Galatasaray, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

It will be the 22-year-old's second loan spell in Turkey as he shone for Galatasaray last season when he was still at English club Everton.

He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for Galatasaray who went on to win the Turkish championship.

Monaco, who signed the Nigerian for 17 million euros during the summer, have not included an 'option to buy' clause in the loan, suggesting that Onyekuru remains a part of their long-term strategy.

Since his arrival in the principality, Onyekuru, who joined Monaco on a five-year deal, figured in just four matches under Leonardo Jardim who was sacked just after Christmas and replaced by ex-Spain boss Roberto Moreno.

He hasn't played in Ligue 1 since September 29.

