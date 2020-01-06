Cowboys to hire former Packers coach McCarthy

Former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy will be the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Dallas Cowboys are set to appoint former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy following the sacking of Jason Garrett, reports said Monday.

McCarthy, who has been unemployed since parting company with the Packers after 13 seasons in 2018, has agreed terms with the Cowboys, ESPN reported.

The 56-year-old's reported appointment comes just 24 hours after Garrett was fired on Sunday after a season which saw the Cowboys fail to make the playoffs.

McCarthy will be saddled with the task of ending the Cowboys' 25-year wait for a Super Bowl title.

The former Packers coach led Green Bay to the Super Bowl title in 2011 and reached the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons.

However he left the franchise amid acrimony in 2018, sacked with four regular season games remaining amid a reported rift with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy remained in demand as a coach however, interviewing for the New York Jets vacancy at the end of last season and turning down talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to an interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Saturday, McCarthy had held talks with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants regarding their vacant coaching jobs.

