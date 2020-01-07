Fatialofa surgery a success, say Worcester

Michael Fatialofa (right) pictured at former club the Hurricanes

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

English Premiership club Worcester announced on Tuesday that lock Michael Fatialofa had undergone successful surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord.

The New Zealander suffered a neck injury during Worcester's 62-5 Premiership defeat against Saracens at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Play was held up as he received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to hospital in London.

In a statement, Worcester said: "Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa is resting and recovering in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, having undergone surgery last night to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling.

"The operation was a success and Michael is stable but remains in a serious condition and receiving ongoing care at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

"The process of recovery and observation of improvement will now begin."

In an earlier update issued on Monday, Worcester said the injury had left Fatialofa with reduced power and sensation in his arms and legs.

Fatialofa is in his second season at Worcester following his arrival from New Zealand Super Rugby side Hurricanes.

© 2020 AFP