Pistons ace Griffin undergoes knee surgery

Los Angeles (AFP)

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing a knee operation, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

The Pistons said Griffin, 30, would undergo "an extended rehabilitation period" following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Griffin, who also had surgery on the same knee in April last year, has played in only 18 of Detroit's 39 games this year, last featuring in a game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 28.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been bothered by knee problems throughout his career, undergoing surgery on his right knee in 2016 and missing all of the 2009-2010 campaign after suffering a stress fracture in his left kneecap.

