Davis will travel with Lakers despite bruised backside: reports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly suffered only a bruised rear after a heavy fall in a home NBA victory Tuesday over New York

Anthony Davis will travel with the Los Angeles Lakers on their upcoming two-game NBA road trip after an MRI exam on Wednesday showed only a bruised backside, according to a post retweeted by the team.

The tweet said the MRI found Davis had suffered a "gluteus maximus contusion" when he fell heavily on his lower back on Tuesday in the Lakers' 117-87 home victory over New York.

The soft-tissue injury is less serious than the bone bruise the team initially feared Davis had sustained.

At 30-7, the Lakers have won six games in a row and lead the Western Conference by 4 1/2 games over Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers visit Dallas on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday before returning home for a Monday contest against Laker star LeBron James's former club, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Davis fell late in the third quarter as he leapt to block a shot and was knocked off balance while in the air. He landed hard and lay on the court in pain with his hand holding his lower back.

Despite the reassuring news from the MRI, Davis remains questionable for the Mavericks game.

Davis is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 blocked shots and 1.5 steals a game for the Lakers this season after coming to LA in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

