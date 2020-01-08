France name Ollivon as Six Nations skipper

New France captain Charles Ollivon has scored two tries in 11 Tests since his debut in 2014

Paris (AFP)

Toulon's 11-time international back-rower Charles Ollivon was named as France's captain for the upcoming Six Nations by new head coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday.

Ollivon, 26, will lead the side for the tournament as Galthie has chosen to refrain from nominating a permanent skipper as was the case in 2016 with Guilhem Guirado, who has since retired from Test rugby.

Galthie's first match in charge will see Rugby World Cup losing finalists England travelling to Paris on February 2.

