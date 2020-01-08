Lyon sweep into French League Cup semi-finals

Moussa Dembele grabbed the opener as Lyon sealed their place in the semi-finals

Paris (AFP)

Lyon eased into the semi-finals of the French League Cup on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory at home to Brest.

Moussa Dembele scored the opening goal on 19 minutes and Houssem Aouar added a second shortly after half-time for Rudi Garcia's side.

Samuel Grandsir gave Brest hope with a tidy finish five minutes from time but Jean Lucas made sure Lyon joined Reims in the last four with a firm 20-yard drive in stoppage time.

Reims eliminated holders Strasbourg on Tuesday after winning 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.

Record eight-time champions Paris Saint-Germain host Saint-Etienne later on Wednesday while Lille take on Amiens.

The competition, which includes all the clubs from France's top two divisions and a handful of teams from the third tier, will be suspended indefinitely at the end of this season.

The draw for the last four takes place on Thursday.

