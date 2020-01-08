US PGA Tour's DeChambeau uncertain of Abu Dhabi start

US golfer Bryson DeChambeau said on a Twitch stream that he is uncertain whether or not he will play in next week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

US golfer Bryson DeChambeau, scheduled to play in next week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, says he's uncertain whether he will play the tournament given heightened Middle East tension.

The 26-year-old American, who is set to defend his title at the Dubai Desert Classic the following week, commented on a Twitch stream about his status for the Abu Dhabi event.

"I seriously may not be going to Abu Dhabi," DeChambeau said. "All this talk, no American is able to go over to that area. Insane, brother. Protecting the country, though, I love it. Got to love it.

"When will I know for sure about Abu Dhabi? Well, looks like (Tuesday) I'll find out."

Security concerns have been raised in the region in the wake of a US air strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated Tuesday with attacks on two Iraq bases with US military forces.

