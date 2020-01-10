Boeing says no severance package for ousted CEO Muilenburg

Former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his handling of the 737 MAX crisis, will receive no severance package, the company disclosed

New York (AFP)

Muilenburg also will not garner 2019 compensation under an annual bonus plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Muilenburg was ousted last month as the grounding of the MAX has dragged on after two deadly crashes.

"Mr. Muilenburg is not entitled to -- and did not receive -- any severance or separation payments in connection with his retirement after more than 30 years with the company," Boeing said in the filing.

Muilenburg, who worked at Boeing for 34 years, also forfeited about $44 million, the company said.

However, Muilenburg will still receive pension, deferred compensation benefits and stock options awarded prior to his promotion to president and CEO.

The total of these payments is about $218 million, based on Boeing's share price on Friday.

Boeing on December 23 announced Muilenburg's exit, replacing him with ex-General Electric executive and longtime Boeing board member David Calhoun.

Boeing said the shakeup was needed "restore confidence" and "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders."

Calhoun is scheduled to take over as CEO on Monday.

