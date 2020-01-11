Skip to main content
Dembele fires Lyon to victory at Bordeaux

Dembele has scored 14 goals in all competitions this term AFP
Paris (AFP)

Moussa Dembele scored the winner as Rudi Garcia's Lyon came from behind to win 2-1 at Bordeaux on Saturday and climb to fifth in the Ligue 1 table.

Lyon are now only four points adrift of Rennes in the race for Champions League qualification, after the third-placed outfit's 1-0 loss to Marseille on Friday.

Jimmy Briand capitalised on Joachim Andersen's dreadful back-pass to put Bordeaux ahead in the 15th minute, but Lyon struck twice in three second-half minutes.

Maxwel Cornet's deflected effort drew the visitors level five minutes after the break before Dembele, reportedly coveted by numerous English Premier League clubs, netted his 11th Ligue 1 goal of the season.

Former Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny thought he had snatched Bordeaux a point late on, but saw his effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

Reigning champions and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain face Robert Moreno's Monaco on Sunday, bidding to restore their seven-point advantage over Marseille at the top of the table.

