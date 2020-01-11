Russia's Alexandrova wins maiden WTA title in Shenzhen

Ekaterina Alexandrova (pictured here against Garbine Muguruza of Spain) has won her first WTA singles title at the Shenzhen Open tennis tournament in China

Shenzhen (China) (AFP)

Ekaterina Alexandrova won her first WTA singles title after the in-form Russian defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.

The fifth seed won 6-2, 6-4 in 73 minutes to begin her season and her Australian Open preparations with a bang.

The 25-year-old Alexandrova, ranked a career-high 34th in the world, collapsed to her knees after dismissing Rybakina, the seventh seed from Kazakhstan.

Alexandrova, who triumphed in a WTA 125K event in Limoges, France last month, defeated former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals in southern China.

