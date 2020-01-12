Pats ace Edelman arrested for vandalism

Julian Edelman was cited for vandalism following an incident in Beverly Hills on Saturday

Los Angeles (AFP)

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for vandalism after an incident in Beverly Hills, police said Sunday.

Edelman, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, was detained briefly by police on Saturday after jumping onto the hood of a car causing damage, police said.

He was cited and is due to appear at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on April 13.

US media reports said Edelman had been out on the town with former Patriots team-mate Danny Amendola and former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce prior to the incident.

Pierce posted a picture of the trio on Instagram earlier on Saturday.

Edelman, 33, was named the Most Valuable Player in New England's Super Bowl defeat of the Los Angeles Rams last year and was the Patriots top receiver in 2019 with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards.

He is reportedly due to undergo knee and shoulder surgery during the off-season.

The Patriots were eliminated from the NFL playoffs last week after suffering an upset loss at home against the Tennessee Titans.

© 2020 AFP