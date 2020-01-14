Starc takes three as Australia dismiss India for 255 in first ODI

Australia's Ashton Agar took a smart catch to dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan for 74 in the first one-day international of their three-match series

Advertising Read more

Mumbai (AFP)

Paceman Mitchel Starc claimed three wickets Tuesday as Australia bowled out India for 255 despite opener Shikhar Dhawan's 74 in their first one-day international.

Starc struck early with the wicket of Rohit Sharma for 10 to put India on the backfoot after electing to bowl first at the start of the three-match series in Mumbai.

Starc, who returned figures of 3-56, was supported by fellow pacemen Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson, who took two wickets each.

Dhawan and KL Rahul put on 121 to put India on course for a big score.

The left-handed Dhawan smashed nine fours and a six in his 91-ball knock and was well supported by Rahul, who made 47 before falling to Ashton Agar's left-arm spin.

Cummins was brought back from the other end to send Dhawan back to the pavilion after he flicked the ball to cover where Agar, running from mid-off, took the catch.

Skipper Virat Kohli did not stay long, hitting Zampa for a six before being caught and bowled off the next delivery for 16.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 25, put on 49 runs in an attacking partnership. But Richardson claimed Jadeja and Cummins got Pant for 28.

Number 10 batsman Kuldeep Yadav made a useful 17 to take India's score past 250 before being run out by a direct throw from Steve Smith.

© 2020 AFP