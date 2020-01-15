Sizzling Ingles propels Jazz to 10th straight win

Joe Ingles delivered one of the best games of his career making six of eight three pointers in the Utah Jazz 118-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Joe Inglis finished with a career-high 27 points and Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds as the red-hot Utah Jazz won their 10th straight NBA game with a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Utah continued their roll on Tuesday, seizing control of the contest by outscoring the Nets 29-19 in the second quarter to win their 15th game in the last 16 and improve to 28-12 on the season.

Donovan Mitchell tallied 25 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 and Jordan Clarkson finished with 13 for the Jazz, who are 10-2 in the past 12 games against the Nets.

Ingles hit 10 of 14 shots and made six of eight from beyond the arc. The Aussie tied his career-high for field goals in front of the crowd of 15,300 at Barclays Center arena.

Mitchell scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter -- 14 of Utah's last 16 -- after sitting out Sunday's game in Washington due to an illness.

The Jazz were 13-11 on December 9 before going on a sizzling stretch in which they are averaging over 115 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 32 points and dished out 11 assists, but the Nets were unable to win a third straight game. It was Irving's second game back after sitting out nearly two months with a shoulder injury.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points, Joe Harris finished with 13 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 14 rebounds in the loss.

Utah led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and had an 88-74 lead heading into the fourth.

Utah's lead was down to 112-103 when Brooklyn reserve Caris LeVert hit a baseline layup with two minutes remaining, but Mitchell made two more baskets and Bogdanovic clinched it with a dunk that made it 116-105 with 45 seconds left.

© 2020 AFP