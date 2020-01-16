Arrest warrant issued for NFL's Beckham over 'rear slapping'

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was issued an arrest warrant for allegedly slapping a security guard in the rear Monday

Washington (AFP)

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after video showed the NFL star appearing to slap a security guard's rear at the Superdome.

The incident took place in the aftermath of Louisiana State University's victory over Clemson in the US collegiate American football championship game, won by LSU 42-25.

A police spokesman says the warrant is for simple battery, with punishments including a fine of up to $1,000 and no more than six months in prison.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement.

"They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

The video appears to show Beckham, an LSU standout for his hometown college in younger days, smacking the male guard's rear as the guard is talking with LSU players.

Beckham is also seen handing out money to players in an apparent violation of college amateurism rules.

Beckham, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants before joining the Browns last year.

He has 464 career NFL catches for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns.

