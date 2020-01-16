Christmas crackers: Nice blast punishment over festive hats

Nice celebrate their win with the offending festive hats

French Ligue 1 side Nice took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at football bosses who fined them 2,000 euros ($2,227) for allowing match-day mascots to wear red Christmas hats.

As is the pre-match custom, players are accompanied onto the pitch, each holding the hand of a mascot before lining up for a photo.

On December 21, Nice added an extra twist at their Allianz Riviera stadium, posing with the smiling youngsters who were resplendent in red and white Christmas hats.

However, the French Professional League (FLP) chose to play the role of Scrooge and fined the club.

On Thursday, Nice posted a mock survey on their website which asked for two responses to the club's festive gesture.

"Answer 1: It was cute, festive and was in the spirit of Christmas.

"Answer 2: Scandalous. Nice deserve to be given a suspended 2,000-euro fine."

It added: "If you answered number two, you can apply to sit on the LFP Competitions Commission!"

At least Nice had the perfect Christmas present as they won the game against Toulouse 3-0.

