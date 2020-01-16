Derby charged for FFP breaches

Overspending: Wayne Rooney's Derby County have been charged by the EFL for breaching financial fair play rules

London (AFP)

Derby County have been charged by the English Football League for recording losses in excess of the permitted amounts under Financial Fair Play rules (FFP).

Following a review of the Championship club's profitability and sustainability submissions, league chiefs ruled the Rams were in breach of regulations for the three-year period ending June 30, 2018.

Championship teams are permitted to lose a maximum of £39 million ($51 million) over three years.

"The club will now be referred to an independent disciplinary commission, which will hear representations from both the EFL and Derby County," the EFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"As these matters are now subject to proceedings, the EFL will be making no further comment at this time."

Derby, who recently signed former England captain Wayne Rooney, sit 17th in the Championship, eight points off the promotion playoff places.

Any hopes of promotion back to the top flight could be further hit by a points deduction.

Last season Birmingham were docked nine points for failing to comply with the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

Derby have previously been the subject of complaints from Championship rivals over the controversial practice of clubs selling their stadiums to owners to avoid infringing FFP restrictions.

The Rams posted a pre-tax profit of £14.6 million for the 2017/18 season after selling their Pride Park stadium to owner Mel Morris for £80 million.

