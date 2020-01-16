Wales centre Roberts swaps Bath for Super Rugby side Stormers

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales international centre Jamie Roberts is to leave Bath with immediate effect to play the 2020 Super Rugby season with Siya Kolisi's Stormers.

Roberts, capped 94 times by Wales and with three Lions Test appearances, joined the English club from Harlequins in 2018 and has been granted early release from his contract.

The Stormers have recruited the 33-year-old to add experience to their rookie backline.

"It has long been a goal of mine to play in the southern hemisphere," said Roberts, who is a qualified doctor.

"While I'm looking forward to wearing the shirt, my key drive is to perform on the pitch, win week in week out and to help to drive success.

"It will also be a fantastic opportunity for me to help impart some knowledge and insight on the many talented youngsters that we have here."

Roberts last played for Wales in November 2017 and was left out of new coach Wayne Pivac's squad for the upcoming Six Nations earlier this week.

Bath have signed Fiji centre Josh Matavesi from Newcastle to replace Roberts.

© 2020 AFP