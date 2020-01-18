Defending champ Antonsen through to Indonesia Masters final

Anders Antonsen will face Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final after defeating Hong Kong shuttler Lee Cheuk-yiu 21-9, 21-14

Jakarta (AFP)

Defending champion Anders Antonsen on Saturday breezed through to the Indonesia Masters final after a crushing defeat of Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk-yiu.

The Dane knocked out Lee with a 21-9, 21-14 victory, clearing the way for a Sunday face-off with hometown favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Istora Senayan stadium in the capital Jakarta.

Ginting earned a berth in the final after a 22-20, 21-11 semi-final win over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Antonsen described his Indonesian final rival as a "super fast" player.

"I am expecting a really top challenge," the Dane told reporters.

"Ginting is on home court and he is playing really good so I have to bring my absolute best."

Last year, Antonsen won his first ever title after knocking out world number one Kento Momota, who skipped this year's tournament after being injured in a car accident that killed his driver.

In women's singles, former world champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-11, 21-19 to reach the finals against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, who beat China's Wang Zhiyi Saturday in a 21-12, 23-21 match.

Marin's title hopes were dashed last year after she pulled out of the final due to injury.

"I feel really emotional right now and of course I am looking forward to play tomorrow and to give my best for the final," Marin said.

