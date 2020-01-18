Italy's Brignone leads giant slalom in Sestriere, Shiffrin fourth

Federica Brignone led the giant slalom first run at home in Sestriere in the Italian Alps.

Sestriere (Italy) (AFP)

Italy's Federica Brignone took the lead after the first run in the Women's World Cup giant slalom at home in Sestriere on Saturday with American star Mikaela Shiffrin fourth fastest.

Brignone, the World Cup leader in the discipline, clocked 1min 10.28sec in the Italian Alps to lead Slovakian Petra Vhlova by 0.17sec with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg third at 0.36.

Overall World Cup leader Shiffrin was within touching distance at 0.42sec with the second run taking place at 1305GMT.

