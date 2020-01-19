Relief for Barca as Messi ensures Setien enjoys winning start

Lionel Messi scored the winner as Barcelona beat Granada on Sunday in Quique Setien's first game in charge.

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Quique Setien may want a different Barcelona but he needed the same old Lionel Messi on Sunday as the Argentinian gave his new coach a winning start against Granada.

Messi's strike in the 76th minute at Camp Nou proved the only goal of a cagey contest and prevented the much-anticipated launch of Setien's new era becoming something of a damp squib.

Victory also sends Barca back to the top of La Liga on goal difference, after Real Madrid had briefly claimed first place following their win over Sevilla on Saturday.

© 2020 AFP