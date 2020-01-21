Injured Dhawan out of India's ODI, T20 squad for New Zealand tour

Shikhar Dhawan picked up his injury during the victorious third ODI with Australia

Advertising Read more

New Delhi (AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of India's limited-overs teams for their tour of New Zealand after injuring his shoulder in their series-clinching one-day international with Australia, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

Opening batsman Dhawan, who hurt this left shoulder while fielding in Sunday's seven-wicket victory in Bangalore, will be replaced by youngster Prithvi Shaw in the 16-man one-day international squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will take Dhawan's place in the T20 team that is in New Zealand for the five matches starting January 24.

The T20s will be followed by three ODI matches starting February 5 and two Tests beginning on February 21.

"An MRI of his (Dhawan's) shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint," said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy."

The left-handed opener suffered a fall after trying to stop the ball in the fifth over of the Australian innings and left the field in pain.

He did not come out to bat as India chased down their target of 287 to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1 after their 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game.

It was one of the many injuries that the 34-year-old Dhawan sustained in the last eight months starting with a broken thumb that cut short his World Cup campaign in England in June.

Dhawan was ruled out of the ODIs against the West Indies after sustaining a "deep cut" to his left knee in a domestic game in December.

He was also hit on his rib cage by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the second ODI with Australia last week and did not take field.

Meanwhile the 20-year-old Shaw, who returned from a doping ban in November 2019 and is already in New Zealand with the India A team, will be in line for an ODI debut.

Teams

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

© 2020 AFP