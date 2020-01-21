Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers (left) believes that Hamza Choudhury (right) and Ben Chilwell have learned their lesson

London (AFP)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is confident Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury have learned their lesson after missing a training session last week.

Rodgers left England international defender Chilwell and midfielder Choudhury out of the Foxes' squad for the 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Sunday.

Both have now been restored to the squad for Wednesday's visit of West Ham to the King Power Stadium.

Third-placed Leicester need to get back to winnings ways after losing two league games in succession, although they remain on track to secure a Champions League spot, 11 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

"It's something that happens at every club, there are misdemeanours that take place," said Rodgers, referring to the disciplinary issue.

"It's a very important stage of the season for us and our preparation for games and the two players missed a very important session for us. It was dealt with internally.

"They're young players, and young players make mistakes. They're learning that if you want to be at the top end of this table then it's a real mindset professionally you need to have, and we can't carry anyone."

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also comes back into the reckoning following a remarkable recovery from a minor knee operation that has forced him out of the past three matches.

Rodgers initially suggested Ndidi could be sidelined for up to six weeks after having a piece of floating bone removed from the meniscus.

"He's made an incredible recovery, and that's the thing with the type of operation he's had, that people will recover in different timescales," said the Leicester boss.

"With Wilf, it's been 11 days."

