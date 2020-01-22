Skip to main content
Lloris makes Tottenham comeback after three months against Norwich

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris returned to the starting line-up for the first time in over three months against Norwich
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris returned to the starting line-up for the first time in over three months against Norwich
London (AFP)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris returned for his first appearance under Jose Mourinho against Norwich on Wednesday after over three months out with a dislocated elbow.

The French number one suffered the injury in conceding the first goal of a dispiriting 3-0 defeat to Brighton in early October.

Just over a month later, Mourinho replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

The 32-year-old returned to training earlier this month, but was not expected to feature until early February.

However, with Spurs badly in need of a win against the Canaries to boost their chances of a top-four Premier League finish, Mourinho dropped Paulo Gazzaniga to the bench, despite the Argentine saving a penalty in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Watford.

