Cilic rolls back years to beat Bautista Agut at Aussie Open

Former finalist Marin Cilic beat ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open
Melbourne (AFP)

Former Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic rolled back the years Friday to outlast ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut over five sets and book a spot in the round of 16.

The 31-year-old unseeded Croatian had a forgettable season last year, sliding down the rankings from seven to 39, his lowest year-ending position since 2007.

But he has started the season on fire and claimed a big scalp in beating the Spaniard, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 on Melbourne Arena.

"It was four hours of incredible tennis and unreal emotions," said Cilic, who won 11 games in a row at one point in what was his second five-set match on the trot.

"There was an incredible patch of surreal tennis where every ball was going in. But I knew Roberto would fight back.

"He pushed me all the way in the fourth set, but I had a great mindset in the fifth."

Cilic, whose career high was beating Roger Federer to win the US Open in 2014, is eyeing a deep run at the Australian Open.

He made the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2010 and lost to Federer in a five-set epic in the 2018 decider, after beating Rafael Nadal along the way.

Cilic's reward is a clash with Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Canadian 32nd seed Milos Raonic for a place in the quarter-finals.

