Lampard concerned by Abraham ankle injury

London (AFP)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is facing an anxious wait to learn how long England striker Tammy Abraham will be sidelined with his ankle injury.

Lampard revealed Abraham will miss Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull after suffering the injury when he crashed into an advertising board during Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Blues face Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham in a pivotal Premier League schedule in February.

So Lampard is keeping his fingers crossed that Abraham, who has scored 15 goals in his breakthrough season, is back to fitness as quickly as possible.

"The good news is he hasn't fractured anything, but the other news is we still have to see how he develops," Lampard told reporters on Friday.

"He's not fit for the weekend, but whether he'll be fit for Leicester I'm still not sure. It's still not clear at the moment."

Lampard last week refused to rule out a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and he admitted Abraham's injury has increased his desire to bring in a forward during the January transfer window.

"I think the impetus to bring in a striker, or players potentially that can get on the end of these chances we're creating, is there, we have to be honest," Lampard said.

"When you're creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals that can be crucial. I don't think it absolutely changes it but Tammy has been our main source of goals, so yes, it's very relevant.

"I think there's choice (in the transfer market), but it's not the ideal window, history's proven that. I think it's about trying to get the choice right of the player we can bring in considering what's available.

"The club know, and the games are showing that, my thoughts on that. So we'll have to see how that goes between now and the end of the window."

© 2020 AFP