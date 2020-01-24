Scotland call up Weir for Six Nations to replace suspended Russell

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scotland have called up Duncan Weir to replace suspended fly-half Finn Russell ahead of their Six Nations opener with Ireland but have lost wing Darcy Graham to injury.

Racing 92 player Russell has been told by Scottish Rugby Union chiefs that he will not win his 50th cap in Dublin on February 1 after he reportedly missed training following a late-night drinking session.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has now turned to Worcester playmaker Weir, who has not played a Test since 2017, but has not opted to call in cover for Edinburgh flyer Graham after he suffered a knee injury at Scotland's base this week.

Townsend fears 22-year-old Graham could also miss the Scots' February 8 clash with England at Murrayfield.

Graham underwent an MRI scan earlier this week that confirmed he had suffered ligament damage.

Winger Owen Lane has been released from the Welsh squad following a "significant" hamstring injury sustained in training.

Six Nations champions Wales open their defence against Italy in Cardiff under new head coach Wayne Pivac.

© 2020 AFP