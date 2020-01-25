Alpine skiing: Italian Peter Fill to retire

Advertising Read more

Kitzbühel (Austria) (AFP)

Just hours after crashing out of Kitzbuehel's fabled Hahnenkamm downhill on Saturday, Italian Peter Fill announced he would retire after one more race, in Garmisch on February 1.

The 37-year-old will bring to an end a 17-year World Cup career that saw the likeable Italian claim three victories, including one in the Kitzbuehel downhill in 2016, and 22 podium finishes.

Fill also won the small crystal globes for the downhill discipline in both 2016 and 2017, and the combined in 2018. He was sixth in the overall standings in both 2007 and 2017.

He has two major medals to his name: super-G silver from the 2009 Val d'Isere worlds and bronze in the combined from the Garmisch worlds in 2011.

His best finish at the Olympics was sixth in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

"I will race at Garmisch and then stop my career," said Fill. "It's not possible to qualify for (the season-ending) finals at Cortina.

"The biggest problem was an injury to my back in 2009. I came back well from that, but for the last few years I have had big problems with my back.

"My head is hungry for more but my body says no to me."

