Lyon forward Terrier collapses during Ligue 1 game

Martin Terrier was stretchered off after fainting during the first half of Lyon's game against Toulouse

Décines-Charpieu (France) (AFP)

Lyon's Martin Terrier was stretchered off after suddenly collapsing in a worrying incident during Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse.

The 22-year-old lay motionless and was placed into the recovery position by concerned players from both sides before he received medical treatment on the pitch.

Lyon said at half-time that Terrier "was the victim earlier of a fainting incident". The club added he was doing "better and has regained consciousness".

France Under-21 international Terrier was replaced by Karl Toko Ekambi after the health scare midway through the first half. Toko Ekambi scored the final goal in a 3-0 victory in his first appearance for Lyon.

"I am very happy with the victory but we were thinking of Martin. It's complicated when a teammate suffers such a problem," said Toko Ekambi.

