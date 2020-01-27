England prop Kyle Sinckler to join Bristol

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England and Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler will join Bristol on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season, the English Premiership club announced on Monday.

Sinckler has won 31 England caps and played in all three Tests on the British and Irish Lions' 2017 New Zealand tour.

Bristol, fifth in the Premiership, already have former New Zealand back Charles Piutau and England number eight Nathan Hughes in their ranks while Fiji star Semi Radradra is heading to Ashton Gate next season.

"The opportunity to come to Bristol and play under Pat Lam (Bristol rugby director) was one that I couldn't turn down," Sinckler, 26, told Bristol's official website. "The Bears are an ambitious club on the up."

Sinckler started the World Cup final in November but went off after being injured during the opening minutes against South Africa in Yokohama.

Bristol boss Lam said: "Kyle is an outstanding player and it's fantastic to bring someone of his international calibre to the Bears.

"He's coming into his peak years as a front-rower and has a wealth of experience at the very highest level."

