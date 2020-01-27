Hooker Chat replaced by rookie Baubigny in France Six Nations squad

Camille Chat has scored two tries in 26 Test appearances since making his France debut in 2016

Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat has been replaced by uncapped club team-mate Teddy Baubigny in France's Six Nations squad after suffering a calf injury, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Monday.

Chat, 24, who has 26 Test appearances, was expected to succeed the retired Guilhem Guirado in les Bleus' number two shirt for their opening match of the tournament against England on Sunday.

Baubigny, 21, is alongside fellow international rookies in Bordeaux-Begles back-rower Alexandre Roumat and Montpellier centre Yvan Reilhac as the new faces to join the France set-up this week as Dylan Cretin and Kylian Hamdaoui have fitness problems.

Toulouse pair Julien Marchand and Peato Mauvaka are the other hooker options available for new head coach Fabien Galthie.

The FFR did not state for how long Chat would be ruled out but newspaper Midi Olympique reported he would be sidelined for two weeks and he could also miss the visit of Italy on February 9.

Galthie names his side to face Eddie Jones' Rugby World Cup runners-up on Thursday.

