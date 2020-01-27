Third Pakistan-Bangladesh Twenty20 international rained off

The pitch is covered before rain forced the third T20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be abandoned

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP)

The third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled Monday because of bad weather in Lahore, giving the home side a 2-0 series victory.

Murky conditions and drizzle delayed the scheduled 13:00 pm (0830 GMT) toss at the Gadaffi stadium pitch, but play was called off three hours later.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets on Friday and the second by nine wickets the next day.

The series win helped Pakistan hang on to their number one ranking in Twenty20 internationals with 270 points, leading Australia by just one point.

Bangladesh will fly out late Monday, but return on February 5 to play the first of two Tests, in Rawalpindi.

They play a one-day international on April 3 in Karachi, and the second Test starting April 7.

© 2020 AFP