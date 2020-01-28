Minnows Belfort dump Montpellier out of cup, Rennes edge thriller

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Fourth-tier Belfort made it through to the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after knocking out Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier in a dramatic penalty shootout, while holders Rennes edged 5-4 a nine-goal thriller with top flight Angers.

Montpellier are sixth in the French top division but failed to find the net over 120 minutes, and missed two spot-kicks in an emotional shootout.

A red card for Montpellier 'keeper Geronimo Rulli for making a save well outside the box left substitute stopper Dimitry Bertaud to carry the can for the defeat.

At the Raymond Kopa stadium Brittany side Rennes were 3-1 ahead going into the final half an hour against regional rivals Angers, who struck twice in the last five minutes through Sada Thioub and Stephane Bahoken to take the match into extra time.

But the side who beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties at the Stade de France in last year's final emerged winners when Jeremy Gelin fired home a 25-yard volley to make in 5-4.

Earlier Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon needed a 119th minute winner against plucky fifth division amateurs Limonest.

Later on Tuesday Monaco host Saint-Etienne, while on Wednesday Marseille host Strasbourg, Nice take on Lyon and PSG travel to third division Pau.

