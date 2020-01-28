Terrier left out Lyon cup squad as 'precaution' after fainting

Martin Terrier was stretchered off after fainting during the first half of Lyon's game against Toulouse

Lyon (AFP)

Lyon forward Martin Terrier will miss Thursday's trip to Nice in the French Cup as a "precaution" after he fainted during his side's 3-0 victory over Toulouse last weekend.

The 22-year-old collapsed midway through the first half of Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse and lay motionless before he received medical attention.

He was stretchered off the pitch and Lyon later said he suffered a "fainting incident".

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday that Terrier would be "left in peace, as a precaution" for the last-16 tie.

Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will keep his place for the Nice game as Anthony Lopes continues his recovery from a shoulder injury picked up in training.

"We're not taking any risk. There are a lot of matches and we want him to return fully recovered," said Garcia.

