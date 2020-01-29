StubHub to donate fees from Lakers game to Bryant family foundation

Kobe Bryant jerseys are pictured at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in their first game since Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash

Los Angeles (AFP)

As prices soared for the Los Angeles Lakers' first NBA game since the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, StubHub said it would donate all fees from sales on the ticket marketplace site to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

The Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on Friday night.

Their scheduled Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Clippers had been cancelled in the wake of Bryant's death on Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the dead.

"To honor the legacy of the great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, StubHub is donating 100% of the fees of tickets sold on StubHub for the January 31 Lakers vs Trail Blazers game to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation," a statement on the website said.

StubHub will also donate the fees from sales to the rescheduled Lakers-Clippers game to the foundation.

On Wednesday morning, StubHub showed the least expensive tickets being offered for $811 dollars -- compared to under $200 last week.

Some tickets for the game, where the Lakers are expected to honor Bryant, were being offered for resale at thousands of dollars more than their face value, including courtside seats offered at around $18,000.

The ticket-selling app Gametime showed tickets offered at similar prices.

