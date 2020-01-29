Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt."

With Harry Kane injured, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack during the January transfer window.

Bergwijn becomes Tottenham's second permanent signing of the window after the north London side converted Giovani Lo Celso's loan move into a full-time deal.

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists have also added Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, while Christian Eriksen has departed for Inter Milan.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed capital rivals Chelsea.

© 2020 AFP