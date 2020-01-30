England winger Watson out of Six Nations opener

Anthony Watson has scored 17 tries in 42 Test appearances for England

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Winger Anthony Watson will miss England's opening match in the Six Nations against France this weekend with a calf injury, England Rugby announced on Thursday.

Watson, 25, who featured in all of his side's games at last year's World Cup where they lost to South Africa in the final, suffered the problem before joining up with the international set-up.

Coach Eddie Jones is expected to name either Ollie Thorley or George Furbank, who are both uncapped, on the wing for the trip to Paris on Sunday.

Saracens' Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Mako Vunipola and Elliott Daly are also included in the 25-man travelling squad to the French capital.

The reigning Premiership and European Cup champions will be relegated from the English top-flight at the end of the season for salary cap infringements.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will re-join Jones' set-up after leaving the squad for family reasons earlier in the week.

© 2020 AFP