The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

Medical staff wearing protective clothing arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported

Beijing (AFP)

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 213 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Friday, China's National Health Commission said nearly 10,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries.

The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

- CHINA -

As of Friday, around 9,700 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 213 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -

- Australia -

Nine patients have now been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

- Cambodia -

Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.

- Hong Kong -

In Hong Kong, 13 people are known to have the disease.

- India -

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital.

- Japan -

As of Thursday, Japanese health authorities said they had registered 14 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

- Macau -

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.

- Malaysia -

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases so far, all Chinese nationals.

- Nepal -

Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.

- The Philippines -

The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

- Singapore -

Singapore announced three new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 16.

- South Korea -

South Korea on Friday confirmed four more cases of the deadly SARS-like virus, bringing the total in the country to 11.

- Sri Lanka -

Sri Lanka has confirmed one case -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

- Taiwan -

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

- Thailand -

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections.

- Vietnam -

Hanoi has confirmed five cases.

- NORTH AMERICA -

- Canada -

Canada has confirmed four cases so far.

- United States -

The United States has confirmed six cases: two cases in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state.

- EUROPE -

- Britain -

British health officials on Friday announced that two people had tested positive for the virus, the country's first confirmed cases.

- Finland -

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

- France -

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

- Germany -

Germany now has seven confirmed cases.

- Italy -

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday -- two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

- Russia -

Russia said Friday that two Chinese citizens had tested positive in the country's first cases.

- Sweden -

Sweden on Friday announced its first case, a woman whose nationality has not been revealed.

- MIDDLE EAST -

- United Arab Emirates -

UAE health officials have confirmed a Chinese family of four tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan.

