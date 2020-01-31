NBA All-Stars uniforms will pay tribute to Kobe and daughter

Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna, left, will be remembered on the jerseys for players at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16 at Chicago after both were killed in a helicopter crash last Sunday

New York (AFP)

Team uniforms at this year's NBA All-Star Game will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

The NBA, its players union and Nike announced Friday that Team LeBron James players will wear jerseys while carrying the number 2 and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo players will wear number 24 in the February 16 contest at Chicago.

Bryant wore jerseys with the numbers eight and 24 during his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers while his daughter wore the number two in her youth games.

Each jersey will carry patches with nine stars, one for each person who died in the helicopter crash in hills in suburban Los Angeles: John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan as well as Bryant and his daughter.

Jersey patches with the numbers 2 and 24 surrounded by nine stars will be worn by participants in the NBA Rising Stars Game on February 14 as well as by competitors in Saturday night skills events, including the Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contest.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed Thursday.

