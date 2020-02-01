American Holmes holds halfway lead at Phoenix Open

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

J.B. Holmes shot a blistering six-under 65 on Friday to seize a one-shot lead over first-round leader Wyndham Clark at the halfway stage of the USPGA Tour's Phoenix Open.

Holmes posted six birdies, one eagle and two bogeys to emerge with a 13-under total 129 at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course in the Arizona desert.

Holmes teed off on the 10th and it wasn't long before he got his putter going. He birdied three holes in a four hole stretch beginning at No. 13 then eagled the par-four 17 to grab a share of the lead.

Clark, who fired a 61 on Thursday, shot a 69 to take sole possession of second at 12-under 130.

South Korea's An Byeong-hun and American Billy Horschel were tied for third after shooting 66 and 68 respectively.

Scott Piercy was alone in fifth after a 65 got him to 10-under, three strokes back of Holmes.

FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas, who is seeking his third victory of the season, shot a three under 68 and was tied for 17th at six under with seven others.

Thomas recently joined Tiger Woods, Jimmy Walker and Dustin Johnson as the only players to hold the No. 1 spot in the US tour's FedEx Cup rankings for 30 weeks in their careers.

World No. 51 Jordan Spieth struggled to a 69 and missed the cut after an embarrassing 74 on Thursday.

He needs to move within the top 50 to qualify for next month's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler rebounded from another first round 74 with a six-under 65 and just make the cut.

© 2020 AFP