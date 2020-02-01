Mavs forward Doncic expected to miss two weeks

Sidelined: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss at least six NBA games with a right ankle injury, coach Rick Carlisle says

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dallas Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic is expected to miss two weeks -- at least six games -- with a right ankle injury suffered in practice.

Coach Rick Carlisle said an MRI on Friday showed a "moderate" sprain.

The second-year standout from Slovenia was selected as an All-Star starter last week and on Friday the league said he had been chosen to play in the Rising Stars game.

Carlisle said Doncic should be able to take part in the all-star weekend festivities.

"It's my feeling that he'll be able to participate at some level," Carlisle said.

The Rising Stars game is set for February 14, with the All-Star Game to follow on February 16 in Chicago.

This is Doncic's second ankle injury of the season. In mid-December, he missed four games with a right ankle sprain. That injury occurred when he stepped on the foot of Miami's Kendrick Nunn.

In 43 games this season, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

