Milan lose Ibrahimovic for Verona game with flu

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored two goals since his arrival last month.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's Italian league game against Hellas Verona at the San Siro on Sunday because of a bout of flu, coach Stefano Pioli confirmed.

Milan have taken ten points in four games since Ibrahimovic's return, and the Swede scored his second goal during the week as they booked a place in the Italian Cup semi-final.

"Ibrahimovic and (Simon) Kjaer have had the flu for a few days. We also have some problems with (Rade) Krunic, but the team is ready," said Pioli.

Eighth-placed Milan have been boosted by signing Ibrahimovic, who helped the club to their last Serie A title in 2011, in the January transfer window, and are eight points off the Champions League places.

"When you win a lot it doesn't happen by chance. The climb is very tiring and very steep, but when it comes, it's a beautiful view. We must go on being motivated."

Pioli said he was pleased with his winter purchases, adding "players of substance who also give us a lot in terms of personality" with the Milan derby looming next weekend against Inter.

"We added not only Zlatan, but also Kjaer and (Asmir) Begovic and young players with the same outlook," he continued.

"Now we have a cohesive group that wants to work."

