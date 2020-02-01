NBA injuries hit Toronto's Powell, Boston's Walker, Kanter

Boston guard Kemba Walker will miss the Celtics' next two NBA games with a knee injury, the club announced Saturday

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will be sidelined indefinitely by a broken left hand while Boston's Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are sidelined by short-term injuries, the NBA clubs said Saturday.

Powell suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpal on his left hand in the fourth quarter of Toronto's victory at Detroit on Friday.

The US standout is averaging career highs of 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions, powering Raptors reserves.

At 35-14, the Raptors boast the third-best record in the NBA behind conference leaders Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers. They are two games ahead of Boston and Miami for second in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics announced that guard Walker will miss at least two games with a sore left knee and Turkish center Kanter was sidelined for Boston's home game Saturday against Philadelphia with a hip injury.

Walker will also miss the Celtics' game Monday in Atlanta before they return home Wednesday to face Orlando.

Walker is averaging 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 42 games this season.

© 2020 AFP