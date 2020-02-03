France's Penaud to miss Italy Six Nations visit

France winger Damian Penaud has scored three tries in six games for club Clermont this season

Paris (AFP)

Winger Damian Penaud has been ruled out of rejuvenated France's Six Nations game against Italy this weekend and is a doubt to face Wales later this month, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Monday.

Penaud, 23, suffered a calf strain in a training session a day before Sunday's exhilarating 24-17 victory over England and is expected be sidelined for two weeks.

Montpellier's uncapped Yvan Reilhac stays with the squad having originally replaced Stade Francais' Kylian Hamdaoui who returns to the set-up.

"Yvan has already worked with us last week. So we judged it alright to keep him," Galthie said.

In other changes Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud comes in for Maxime Lucu after he recovered from a shoulder injury suffered playing for his club in December.

There's also fitness doubt surrounding rookie Clermont back-rower Alexandre Fischer who has a thigh issue.

