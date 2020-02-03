Injury-stricken Tuilagi in England squad for Scotland clash

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Manu Tuilagi was named in England's 35-man training squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland despite suffering a groin injury during the opening defeat by France.

Tuilagi was replaced just 16 minutes into the 24-17 loss in Paris on Sunday and is undergoing medical checks.

The Leicester centre previously sustained a career-threatening groin injury and will not be risked at Murrayfield if there is a suggestion he is not fully fit.

Tuilagi's Leicester and England team-mate George Ford acknowledged it was a blow to lose the 28-year-old against France.

"It was obviously disappointing for Manu. He's a big player for us and it goes without saying what he brings to our game," Ford said.

"Most importantly I hope he's all right and that his injury isn't too bad."

England will provide an update on his availability on Tuesday, with Eddie Jones naming his starting line-up 48 hours later.

Jones has retained the same players taken to Portugal for the pre-Six Nations camp, despite the poor performance at the Stade de France.

"The first half was disappointing. Not good enough," Ford said.

"The disappointing thing is that we didn't manage to nip it in the bud earlier, but we got ourselves together at half-time and it was a lot better in the second half.

"I'm proud of the way the boys came back, but we need to be better than we were in the first half."

No specialist number eight has been summoned, even though Tom Curry, usually a flanker, failed to make an impact in the position.

Usual number eight Billy Vunipola has been ruled out of the Six Nations by a broken arm so Curry deputised against France.

