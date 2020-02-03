Ireland's Ringrose ruled out of two Six Nations matches

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose in Six Nations action against Scotland

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will miss the Six Nations matches against Wales and England after undergoing a "procedure on a hand injury", Irish rugby chiefs announced on Monday.

Ringrose was replaced at half-time in Saturday's 19-12 win over Scotland and the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed he would miss the next two games.

"Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship," said an IRFU statement.

"Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group."

Ireland host Wales on Saturday and travel to face England on February 23.

© 2020 AFP