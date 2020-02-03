Mahomes hails never-say-die Chiefs after Super Bowl thriller

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his Chiefs team-mates after their Super Bowl win

Miami (AFP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hailed his team's never-say-die spirit after they staged yet another dramatic late fightback to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

For the third straight game of the postseason, Mahomes led the Chiefs back from the brink to seal a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes, 24, said even though he had struggled with poor form during Sunday's game, his team-mates had never stopped believing in him.

"We kept believing," Mahomes said. "That's what we've done all postseason. They guys really stepped up. They believed in me. I was making a lot of mistakes out there early.

"We found a way to win it in the end."

Sunday's comeback followed playoff wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the playoffs last month where the Chiefs trailed by double digits on each occasion.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enthused over the performance of the team-mate nicknamed "Showtime Mahomes."

"Doesn't matter what the score is, we've got Pat Mahomes," Kelce said.

"It's magic Mahomes, it's Showtime Mahomes. And you know what? I love him. He willed this team back into the game," Kelce added.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had helped spark the fightback with a crucial long reception in the fourth quarter, revealed Mahomes had rallied his team-mates as they trailed 20-10.

"He was telling us to believe," Hill said. "We were down 20-10 and he was telling us to believe in the fourth quarter. He could see in some guys' eyes they were getting down, including myself.

"I was like 'Man, how are we going to pull this off? And Pat was like 'You've got to believe brother. It's going to happen man, I can feel it.

"He brought the guys together and you saw what happened man. We pulled it off."

Mahomes, meanwhile, paid tribute to the influence of long-serving Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The 61-year-old Reid had entered Sunday's showdown with 221 career wins in regular-season and post-season play but no Super Bowl title, making him the most successful NFL coach not to win a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Coach pushes us to be the best people we can be," Mahomes said. "We never give up. The leaders of this team have that mindset. We never give up and we're going to fight to the end.

Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher praised both the leadership of Mahomes and tactical nous of Reid following the win.

"We've got a great leader in Pat, and then you put the mastermind Andy Reid behind that. It's absolutely unbelievable."

